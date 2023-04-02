[WATCH] Virat Kohli in splits as Faf du Plessis says ‘Ee Sala Cup Nahi’ instead of ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli was in splits recently after franchise captain Faf du Plessis misquoted the famous RCB slogan - ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde.'

Although Bangalore are yet to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far, fans of the franchise continue to inspire the team with the slogan, which translates to ‘this year the cup will be ours’. Unfortunately, for RCB, their dream of winning the IPL is yet to come true.

Meanwhile, during a recent event of the Bangalore franchise, Du Plessis was requested to say the famous RCB slogan. He got it wrong and said, ‘Ee Sala Cup Nahi’ instead of ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde.’

The South African’s version translates to, ‘this year no cup’. Kohli could not control his laughter at Du Plessis’ gaffe. The RCB skipper himself found things very funny and also started laughing at his innocent mistake.

Meanwhile, Bangalore will begin their IPL 2023 campaign by taking on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, April 2.

Faf du Plessis recently termed Kohli as the best person to go to a party with

In a recent interaction on RCB’s official YouTube channel, the franchise skipper had picked Kohli as the best person to go to a party with.

Praising the star Indian batter’s dancing skills, the former South African captain had said:

“Virat. He’s really the guy (to party with), isn’t it? We’d have to get some security of course, but he enjoys his dancing. There were a few occasions last year where he pulled me onto the dance floor. But, he enjoys his music, enjoys his dancing. So, probably him.”

During the discussion, he also shared his views on RCB’s team song from IPL 2022, stating that they will look to come up with an improved version. The veteran cricketer stated:

“Last year was just about getting to know. It always takes a bit of time for people to start learning it. But I’d like something local in it. Something from Bangalore, even maybe a bit of local language, just so that it feels the song covers everyone. That’s the plan and then, hopefully, a lot more rhythm as well. I find, especially in the beginning, there’s a lack of rhythm.”

Du Plessis had an impressive IPL 2022 season with the bat, scoring 468 runs in 16 matches at an average of 31.20 and a strike rate of 127.52.

