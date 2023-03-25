[Watch] Virat Kohli sports new tattoo as he joins RCB for IPL 2023

Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli was spotted with a new tattoo on his arm as he joined his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise ahead of the 2023 season on Saturday, March 25.

Apart from his incredible batting skills, the 34-year-old is also renowned for his love of tattoos. Before his latest addition, he already had 11 inked in various parts of his body, with each having their own significance.

On Saturday, a renowned Bollywood photographer shared a video of Kohli leaving for the IPL to join his franchise. Most fans spotted the superstar cricketer flaunting a new tattoo and posted comments about the same.

Later, the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s official Twitter handle also shared an image of Kohli joining the team ahead of IPL 2023. The picture was shared with the caption:

The RCB Unbox event will be held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. Former batting stars of the franchise, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle, will be inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame during the event.

“Still a lot of room to get to my best” - Virat Kohli

After a frustrating lean patch, Kohli has rediscovered his form over the last few months following a much-needed mental break. He has broken his century drought in all three formats, most recently registering three figures in the Ahmedabad Test against Australia.

In a video posted on RCB’s Twitter handle recently, Kohli opened up about his goals and expectations for IPL 2023. He said:

"I am just back to playing the way I do. There's still a lot of room to get to my best which hopefully happens in the IPL if I am able to get to the level I want to play at and help the team and it will be exciting."

On how the break from the game after a forgettable England tour last year helped him, the former India captain stated:

"It was about rediscovering my love for the game and I could do that only after I could step away from what was happening on the field for so long. I was absolutely exhausted and I needed to connect to myself as a human first and not judge myself constantly and keep myself under scrutiny all the time."

Kohli is the leading run-getter in the IPL. Having played 223 matches in the T20 league, he has amassed 6624 runs at an average of 36.20 and a strike rate of 129.15, with five hundreds and 44 fifties.

