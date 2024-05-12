[Watch] Virat Kohli stands up and claps for Mahipal Lomror after his 6 against Kuldeep Yadav in RCB vs DC match

Virat Kohli lauded Mahipal Lomror's excellent sweep-shot that went for a six off Kuldeep Yadav's bowling in the IPL 2024 match between RCB and DC. It was the third six of that over after Cameron Green's two maximums.

Kuldeep Yadav has been entrusted with the responsibility to bowl the final overs for Delhi Capitals in their recent IPL 2024 matches. The left-arm wrist-spinner came in to bowl the 17th over, and Green welcomed him with sixes off the second and third deliveries.

Green then took two runs before rotating strike with a leg bye on the penultimate ball. Mahipal Lomror came on strike for the last ball and swept the ball from Kuldeep over the leg-side boundary. After the six, the camera moved towards the RCB dressing room, where Virat Kohli stood up and clapped for his teammates. You can watch the video here:

RCB scored 22 runs off that over bowled by Kuldeep. It boosted their run rate from 9.18 to 9.94, and in the end, the Royal Challengers reached 187/9 in their 20 overs.

Can RCB keep their IPL 2024 playoffs hopes alive?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru need a win tonight to keep their playoffs hopes alive (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently on a four-match winning streak in IPL 2024. They are still alive in the race to the playoffs, and if they win their game against the Delhi Capitals tonight, their next match against the Chennai Super Kings will become a virtual knockout.

Expand Tweet

Royal Challengers have reduced DC to 107/6 in the 13th over of the run-chase. It will be interesting to see if the Royal Challengers can defend the 188-run target against the Capitals. Stand-in DC skipper Axar Patel is fighting like a lone warrior in the middle. You can follow the live scorecard of this game here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback