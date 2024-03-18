[WATCH] Virat Kohli starts training at RCB camp ahead of IPL 2024

With just a few days left for the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to commence, players have started joining their respective franchise’s camps and so has former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli.

As RCB gear up to take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2024 curtain raiser, a video showing Kohli training at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, along with other members of the squad, cropped up on social media.

RCB players are presently training in Bengaluru and will fly to Chennai after the RCB Unbox Event, scheduled for Tuesday, March 19. Kohli, who had been on a break from international cricket owing to the birth of his son Akaay, will finally mark his return to cricket at the forthcoming IPL.

In the video shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user, Kohli was seen partaking in fielding drills. Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, who was traded to RCB from Mumbai Indians for the 2024 edition, was also accompanying Kohli.

Here’s the video:

Expand Tweet

RCB look to replicate their female counterparts’ success at IPL 2024

Expand Tweet

The recently concluded second edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) saw the Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore clinching the title after beating Delhi Capitals (DC) in the summit clash on Sunday, March 17.

The RCB women’s team set a benchmark by winning the title in their second attempt, a feat the men’s team could not accomplish in 16 years. As the IPL’s 17th edition approaches, all eyes will be on Faf du Plessis’ men as the fans look forward to the franchise making it a double treat.

After a forgettable outing in the inaugural edition of the WPL, where RCB finished second from last, the Women in Red and Black marked a statement comeback, one that will be remembered for ages. After suffering setbacks at crucial junctures of the tournament, RCB clinched victories in the final few games to make their way into the playoffs.

In what turned out to be a low-scoring affair against 2023 champions Mumbai Indians, RCB bowlers showcased composure to make it to their first-ever WPL final and set a date with Meg Lanning-led DC. The grand finale too was a cut-throat game but it was RCB again who showed nerves of steel to lift the cup in style.