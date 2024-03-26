[Watch] Virat Kohli can't stop smiling as Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger is spotted in crowd during RCB vs PBKS clash 

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match was an intensely contested one, but Virat Kohli's reaction to Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger being spotted in the crowd was one of the fun moments of the game.

RCB beat PBKS by four wickets, with four balls to spare in match number six of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, March 25. Batting first, Punjab Kings were held to 176/6, a target Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased down in the last over.

In the 18th over of Punjab's innings, the cameramen spotted a lookalike of PBKS skipper Dhawan in the crowd. As the veteran cricketer's doppelganger appeared on the screen, Kohli, who was fielding near the boundary, also could not contain his excitement. He was seen reacting with a child-like smile after watching the clip of Dhawan's duplicate.

Incidentally, Dhawan top-scored for Punjab Kings with 45 off 37 balls, hitting five fours and a six. After being asked to bat first by RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, PBKS got off to a poor start as opener Jonny Bairstow (8) fell to Mohammed Siraj.

Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh (25 off 17) added 55 runs for the second wicket. The latter, however, was dismissed by Glenn Maxwell. Punjab Kings then suffered a double blow as Liam Livingstone (17 off 13) and Dhawan fell off consecutive deliveries.

Livingstone top-edged the last ball of the 12th over from Alzarri Joseph to the keeper. Dhawan then mishit the first ball of the 13th over from Maxwell to long off. Cameos from Sam Curran (23 off 17), Jitesh Sharma (27 off 20) and Shashank Singh (21* off 8) took Punjab Kings past the 175-run mark.

Kohli top-scored for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the chase, hammering 77 off 49 balls with the aid of 11 fours and two sixes. Punjab Kings kept chipping away at the wickets. However, Dinesh Karthik (28* off 10) and Impact Player Mahipal Lomror (17* off 8) combined to lift RCB to victory.

"We scored 10-15 runs less" - Shikhar Dhawan

Reflecting on the defeat, PBKS Dhawan opined that they scored 10-15 runs less. He also admitted that dropping Kohli early cost them big time. Speaking after the game, the opening batter commented:

"It was a good game, we brought the game back and then we lost. I feel that we scored 10-15 runs less. In the first six overs, I played a bit slow. Those 15-20 runs cost us and the dropped catch as well. Virat scored 70-odd runs. We dropped the catch of a class player and paid the price."

Kohli was dropped at slip by Bairstow off Curran's bowling in the first over of the chase. The RCB batter went on to compile yet another second-innings master class.