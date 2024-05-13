[Watch] Virat Kohli teases Ishant Sharma after the pair's friendly square-off in the first innings during RCB vs DC IPL 2024 clash 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli and Delhi Capitals (DC) bowler Ishant Sharma engaged in banter much like their interaction during the first innings of the 2024 IPL encounter. The M Chinnaswamy Stadium hosted the clash on Sunday, May 12. The pair have played for Delhi in the domestic circuit in the past and shared the dressing room for a while in national colors across formats.

Ishant Sharma came out to bat as the final player for DC after their ninth wicket fell in the 18th over. Right as the tail-ender was about to reach the crease, he was greeted by Kohli. The right-handed batter clearly remembered Ishant Sharma's send-off after dismissing him in the first innings.

Kohli nudged him and laughed at him as he was approaching the crease. The duo chatted along constantly, in good spirit, of course, across the final set of overs with Kohli fielding close to the batter. Have a look at the fun interaction bordering on sweet revenge right here:

Ishant Sharma remained not out on zero after facing four balls as DC were bundled out for 140 while trying to chase the 188-run target by RCB.

Ishant Sharma had dismissed Virat Kohli in the first innings

The veteran pacer had tested Kohli with the new ball in the first over of the innings. The RCB batter had then taken on Khaleel Ahmed to get some momentum under his belt before using the same in Sharma's second over.

Kohli scored a four and a six off Sharma's first two deliveries of his second over and had raced off to 27 off 12 balls. The pacer responded with a wicket, with the wicket-keeper claiming a sharp catch to bring Kohli's stay at the crease to an end.

As the ace batter was making his way back to the pavilion, Sharma gave him a friendly shoulder barge. He also said a few words for him, which were met with a smile.

The win keeps RCB well and alive in the playoffs race after they got to 12 points after 13 matches with a healthy net run rate.

