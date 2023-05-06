[Watch] Virat Kohli touch his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma's feet ahead of DC vs RCB

Senior Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Virat Kohli met his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma ahead of their match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, May 6, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Rajkumar Sharma was the one to witness the talent of Virat Kohli at a young age in Delhi. Rajkumar is also the recipient of the prestigious Dronacharya Award conferred by the Government of India in 2016.

As Kohli returned to Delhi to play his IPL match against Capitals, the former RCB captain showcased a special gesture towards his childhood coach.

During the training session just before the match, Kohli walked towards his coach and touched his feet to seek blessings before the two got engrossed in their conversation.

It was a delight to watch a student follow Indian values and pay respect to his teacher. The official media team of IPL captured the whole incident and posted on its Twitter handle.

Virat Kohli becomes first player to score 7000 runs in IPL

Virat Kohli scored 55 runs off 46 balls after RCB opted to bat first against the Capitals in their own backyard. The RCB opener hit just five boundaries en route to his 50th IPL fifty as the team posted 181 in the first innings.

In the second over of RCB innings bowled by Axar Patel, Kohli cut the left-arm spinner through the point for his second boundary of the innings. That shot assisted him to complete 7000 runs in the IPL.

Kohli became the first player in the tournament history to attain the milestone. He has now amassed 7,043 runs in 225 innings at a strike rate of 129.49, including 50 half-centuries and five hundreds.

Kohli also completed 1000 IPL runs against the Delhi Capitals in the cash-rich league. The Delhi-born cricketer has scored 1,030 runs in 27 innings against the Delhi-based franchise.

