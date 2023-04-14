[WATCH] Virat Kohli and Wanindu Hasaranga face-off in RCB nets ahead of IPL 2023 clash vs DC

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli and leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga locked horns during the team's recent net session.

The Sri Lankan, who missed the initial matches of the ongoing IPL 2023 due to national commitments, is expected to feature in Bangalore's upcoming contest against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, April 15.

Ahead of the tie, Kohli and Hasaranga were seen trying to get the better of each other during practice. In a video shared by RCB on Instagram, the crafty spinner can be seen getting the upper hand with his variations.

However, the seasoned batter soon got into his groove, hitting some wonderful inside-outs and sweep shots against Hasaranga. You can watch the video of the net session below:

Notably, the clash between RCB and DC will be an afternoon affair that will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Hasaranga's return will bolster the team's bowling attack, given that he was one of their top performers last season. He picked up 26 wickets from 16 matches, finishing second in the list of the leading wicket-takers.

Virat Kohli has been in fine form so far in IPL 2023

RCB opener Virat Kohli kicked off the season with a fantastic 82-run unbeaten knock against Mumbai Indians (MI), taking his team to a comprehensive eight-wicket win.

While he was dismissed for 21 in the subsequent fixture against KKR, he bounced back by scoring 64 runs in RCB's previous fixture against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). With 164 runs from three outings, he is Bangalore's second-highest run-getter in IPL 2023.

The Faf du Plessis-led side have managed just one victory and are languishing in seventh place in the points table. They will want to go all guns blazing against a depleted Delhi side as they look to return to winning ways.

It is worth mentioning that Delhi are yet to get off the mark this season, having suffered four back-to-back losses.

