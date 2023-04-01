[Watch] "Watch out watch out!"- Faf du Plessis keeps looking behind to safeguard himself during an interview as Virat Kohli smashes big hits in nets

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis was very vigilant during an interview at one of their practice sessions, with Virat Kohli batting in the nets behind him.

RCB players were seen training intensely ahead of their first IPL 2023 match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday (April 2). Du Plessis was speaking on the outfield of Chinnaswamy Stadium about the RCB squad and their plans for the season. However, Faf's attention and concentration were not solely on the interview, as he kept looking back in anticipation of avoiding getting hit by balls. Virat Kohli was practicing lofted shots in the nets and was hitting them long and far, which forced Faf du Plessis to be vigilant.

The Bangalore franchise shared a video of the interview on their official Instagram handle. RCB captioned the post:

"It's just good to see the other side of it and realize they're great people"- Josh Hazlewood on RCB teammates Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis

Speaking on the RCB podcast recently, Josh Hazlewood opened up on the experience of playing together with world-class players like Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis after going against them in international cricket. On the matter, Hazlewood said:

"It's always exciting to play with guys that I mean you played against them. Played with Maxi obviously but (not with) Virat. (Along with) Faf have end up playing with the last few years. It's just good to see the other side of it and realize they're great people."

He added:

"You're obviously coming up just on the field against him (Virat) and you see a different side of him I guess. Away from the game around the hotel, you see such great people. I don't think many cricketers get to this level without being good people away from the game."

Hazlewood suffered Achilles tendinitis in February, due to which he missed the India tour. As he is yet to regain full fitness, RCB will miss his services for a few games at the start of IPL 2023. They have a decent backup option in Reece Topley in their squad.

