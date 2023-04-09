[Watch] "Welcome to IPL (Yuzi style) Roooot!" - RR teammates Yuzvendra Chahal and Joe Root grace the dance floor and show their moves

Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Yuzvendra Chahal and Joe Root recently graced the dance floor to showcase their moves. It is the debut season for the star English batter in the IPL. Rajasthan Royals brought him at the mini-auction last December at his base price of INR 1 crore.

The Rajasthan franchise gave fans a glimpse of the fun activities of Chahal and Root in the team camp by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle. In it, the duo can be seen dancing to a groovy tune:

You can watch the video below:

RR registered a comfortable 57-run victory against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday (April 8) evening. With two wins from three games, the Royals currently occupy the pole position in the points table.

RR's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

Match #17 Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 12, 2023, Venue: Chennai, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #23 vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 16, 2023, Venue: Ahmedabad, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #26 Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants - Date: April 19, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #32 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 23, 2023, Venue: Bengaluru, Time: 3:30 pm IST.

Match #37 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings - Date: April 27, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #42 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 30, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #48 Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans - Date: May 5, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #52 Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Date: May 7, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #56 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: May 11, 2023, Venue: Kolkata, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #60 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date: May 14, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 3:30 pm IST.

Match #66 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: May 19, 2023, Venue: Dharamshala, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

