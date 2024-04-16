[WATCH] “What the” - Sara Tendulkar's reaction to MS Dhoni's blitzkrieg during MI vs CSK match of IPL 2024

The IPL 2024 match on Sunday (April 14) between arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) was all about MS Dhoni taking every Indian cricket fan back to 2011. Watching the former India skipper notching up sixes against MI at the Wankhede Stadium was nostalgic, as it reminded everyone of the 2011 World Cup win.

Among the several fans at the stadium was Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar, who was also in the stands during her father’s final World Cup game, the 2011 final against Sri Lanka.

Dhoni has been the talk of the town ever since his cameo against MI on Sunday. The former CSK skipper, who walked out to bat in the final over of the first innings with just four balls remaining, hit the opposition skipper Hardik Pandya for a hat-trick of sixes. Courtesy of his 20* (4), the defending champions managed to get past the 200-run mark on the scoreboard.

Sara Tendulkar marked her presence at the game and was stunned seeing Dhoni hit those big shots against MI, in a video that has gone viral on Twitter (now X).

Here’s the video:

Expand Tweet

CSK maintain their place in top four of points table

Speaking of the match, Dhoni’s cameo in the first innings followed by Matheesha Pathirana’s four-wicket haul in the second proved to be crucial elements of CSK’s win against MI. The visitors clinched a 20-run win as they held the hosts to 186/6 during their chase of 207 runs.

CSK were handed an early blow as Ajinkya Rahane, who opened the innings alongside Rachin Ravindra, walked back to the pavilion in the powerplay. Nevertheless, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube’s massive partnership followed by Dhoni’s final-over exploits helped CSK post a winning total.

MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan got off to a tremendous start, with the former being a dominant force and eventually scoring his century towards the end of the innings. Pathirana’s game-changing spell and noteworthy contributions from the other bowlers helped CSK defend the total.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback