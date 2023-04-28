[WATCH] "When the going gets tough, the tough get going"- Riyan Parag smashes big hits in the nets after being dropped from RR's playing XI

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Riyan Parag was seen training intensely in the nets and honing his big-hitting skills after being dropped from the playing XI. The Guwahati-born youngster lost his place in the RR side owing to his poor form in IPL 2023.

In five games this season, he has scored a paltry 54 runs at an average of 13.50 while batting in the middle order. Following the emergence of Dhruv Jurel, Parag lost his place in the team. Dhruv has taken on an enforcer's role in the middle order, leading to Parag's exclusion.

Riyan Parag took to his Twitter handle on Friday, April 28, to give fans a glimpse of his hard work in the nets. He captioned the post:

When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Blinkers on!!

You can watch the video below:

RR retained Parag in their squad for IPL 2023 after buying him back for ₹3.80 crore at the mega auction in 2022. However, the youngster is yet to repay the faith shown in him by the team management.

Overall, he has played 52 games for RR in the IPL, managing only 576 runs at a dismal average of 16.46 and a strike rate of 123.61.

RR's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

Match #42 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 30, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #48 Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans - Date: May 5, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #52 Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Date: May 7, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #56 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: May 11, 2023, Venue: Kolkata, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #60 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date: May 14, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 3:30 pm IST.

Match #66 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: May 19, 2023, Venue: Dharamshala, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

