[Watch] When Mark Wood stunned DC with 5-14 in LSG vs DC IPL 2023 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 26 of IPL 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 12. Lucknow are third in the points table, with three wins and one defeat, while Delhi are in last position, with one win from five matches.

In their last match, LSG got the better of Gujarat Titans (GT) by 33 runs. Batting first, Lucknow put up 163-5 on the board as Marcus Stoinis top-scored with 58. Yash Thakur then starred with 5-30 as GT were held to 130. On the other hand, Delhi went down to Mumbai Indians (MI) by 29 runs in their previous match. Bowling first, they conceded 234-5 and scored 205-8 in response.

Lucknow Super Giants have been dominant over Delhi Capitals in a short rivalry that began in 2022, the year LSG made their IPL debut. Lucknow have played three matches against Delhi and have won all three.

Reliving Mark Wood's brilliant five-fer in LSG vs DC IPL 2023 clash

One of the standout performances in LSG vs DC matches came when Lucknow fast bowler Mark Wood ran through Delhi Capitals' batting line-up with figures of 5-14 in IPL 2023 in Lucknow.

DC won the toss and elected to field first in the game. LSG put up 193-6 on the board as Kyle Mayers starred with 73 off 38 balls. In the chase, Delhi were held to 143/9 as Wood came up with an exceptional spell of fast bowling.

Wood knocked over Prithvi Shaw for 12 with a 147 kph delivery that landed on a good length and angled in from wide of the crease. Shaw's foot went nowhere as his stumps were rattled. The Lucknow Super Giants pacer had two in two when Mitchell Marsh (0) attempted an expansive drive, but was cleaned through the gate, completely beaten by the inward movement.

Next, Sarfaraz Khan (4) got himself into a complete tangle against a short ball and ended up playing an ungainly ramp. The ball somehow went towards deep fine leg, where the fielder took an easy catch.

Wood returned in the last over to complete a well-deserved five-wicket haul. Axar Patel (16) flicked a leg stump half-volley straight to the fielder at deep square leg. Chetan Sakariya (4) then miscued a length ball outside off stump and chipped a simple catch to Krunal Pandya at short midwicket.