[Watch] When Mitchell Starc cleaned up Travis Head in domestic match of 2015 just like IPL 2024 Qualifier 1

Mitchell Starc dismissed Travis Head clean bowled for a duck earlier today (Tuesday, May 21) at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Kolkata Knight Riders pacer dismantled Sunrisers Hyderabad opener's stumps by bowling a perfect delivery and started Qualifier 1 with a bang.

Fans might think that it was a one-off failure from Head, who has had an incredible IPL 2024 season with the bat. However, the Aussie batter has struggled a lot against his compatriot in the past.

Just before the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2024, a fan hyped up the contest between Mitchell Starc and Travis Head. They shared a compilation of the three instances where Starc dismissed Head in domestic cricket.

The first two videos were from the 2015 domestic season, where Starc dismantled Head's stumps in New South Wales vs South Australia List-A matches. Two years later, Starc cleaned up Head with a peach in a red-ball game between the two teams. You can watch the video here:

Almost seven years after that New South Wales vs South Australia match, Starc and Head were up against each other in the world's toughest T20 tournament. Although the recent form favored Head, Starc went back to his basics to get rid of his compatriot once again on Tuesday. You can watch today's dismissal here:

Travis Head and Mitchell Starc went head-to-head in IPL for the first time

Mitchell Starc and Travis Head have competed against each other several times in Australian domestic tournaments, but tonight marked the first time they crossed swords in the IPL.

Interestingly, Starc and Head have played two IPL seasons each in the past, but they never went head-to-head. When SRH took on KKR earlier this season, Head didn't feature in the Orange Army's match squad. He played Starc for the first time in IPL and got out on the second ball. He will be keen to take revenge if SRH and KKR meet again in the final.

