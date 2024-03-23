[Watch] When MS Dhoni elbowed Mustafizur Rahman for blocking the way in 2015

Current Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammates MS Dhoni and Mustafizur Rahman were involved in a collision when India played Bangladesh back in 2015.

Ironically it was Mustafizur's debut for Bangladesh, and Dhoni was still captain of Team India. The match in question was the first ODI of the three-match series in Mirpur, just after the two teams had met in a heated battle in the 2015 ODI World Cup quarter-final.

India were chasing a massive target of 308 when the incident took place in the 25th over of their chase. Dhoni set off for a quick single after playing the delivery to the mid-off region when Mustafizur seemingly moved toward the path of the batter.

It led to Dhoni running into the left-arm pacer and shoving him out of the way with his forearm. And it was after Mustafizur was involved in a similar incident with opening batter Rohit Sharma earlier in the innings.

While that collision wasn't as severe, the current Indian skipper wasn't impressed and pointed his finger at the Bangladesh pacer.

Here is a video of the incident:

Unfortunately for India, Mustafizur had the last laugh, registering figures of 5/50 to lead Bangladesh to a 79-run win.

The debutant had a series to remember with 13 wickets in three games as Bangladesh stunned India to win the series by a 2-1 margin.

However, regarding this particular incident, both players were fined, with Dhoni docked 75 percent of his match fee and Mustafizur 50 percent.

Mustafizur Rahman drives CSK to victory in IPL 2024 season opener

Cut to the present, Muztafizur Rahman helped MS Dhoni's CSK win their IPL 2024 season opener against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Chennai on Friday, March 22.

The 28-year-old was picked up at his base price of ₹2 crore at the auction last year after two seasons with the Delhi Capitals. After RCB raced to 41/0, Mustafizur put the clamps on them, picking up two wickets in his first over. He enjoyed another two-wicket over in his second over to wreck RCB's innings.

With the crucial wickets of Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, and Cameron Green, Mustafzur helped restrict RCB to a below-par 173/6 on a batting paradise. The home side completed the run chase convincingly, winning by six wickets in the 19th over to relish the perfect start to their campaign.

Mustafizur was the Player of the Match for his game-changing spell of 4/29 in four overs.