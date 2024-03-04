[Watch] When Shane Warne cleaned up a young Virat Kohli with a wonderful leg-spinner in IPL 2009

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli got a chance to face late legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne in the initial days of his career in IPL. A video of him getting clean bowled against Warne has been going viral online recently as fans are reminiscing the moment on the occasion of the former RR captain's second death anniversary.

It transpired in the second match of IPL 2009 between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). The tournament was played in South Africa due to general elections in India that year.

RCB captain Kevin Pietersen won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. After their top-order collapse left them in trouble at 17/3, Kevin Pietersen (32) and Rahul Dravid steadied the ship for a while with a 35-run partnership. Just as they got set at the crease, Pietersen departed failing to convert his start.

Virat Kohli walked in when RCB were 52/4 in 8.5 overs. After a labored 3 (8), Shane Warne cleaned him up in the 12th over to compound the troubles for the Royal Challengers.

Kohli tried to come down the track and flick the delivery, which pitched outside leg-stump. However, he was deceived completely by the flight as the ball went on to hit the stumps.

Shane Warne's 2/18 spell ended in vain as RR lost the match due to a poor batting performance

Even though he kept losing partners at the other end, Rahul Dravid (66) hit a responsible half-century and shepherded RCB to a decent first-innings total of 133/8 in 20 overs. Dimitri Mascarenhas starred with the ball for RR with three scalps, while Shane Warne and Munaf Patel taking two wickets apiece.

RR's batting then capitulated cheaply in the chase of 134, leading to an embarrassing loss. Anil Kumble ran through the Rajasthan Royals line-up with a sensational five-wicket haul, as they skittled out for 58 in 15.1 overs.

