[Watch] When Shane Watson clobbered 117* off 57 for CSK against SRH in IPL 2018 final

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 18 of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, April 5. SRH have had a mixed start to their IPL 2024 campaign, winning one match and losing two. As for defending champions CSK, they began the tournament with two wins before going down to Delhi Capitals (DC) by 20 runs.

Chennai Super Kings have a dominant record over SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. The two sides have met 19 times so far, with CSK winning 14 matches and SRH only five. Therefore, Chennai will head into Friday's clash as favorites.

One of the most memorable performances in a CSK-SRH clash came during the IPL 2018 final when Shane Watson slammed 117* off 57 balls at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Thanks to Watson's heroics, which featured 11 fours and eight sixes, Chennai Super Kings chased down a target of 179 in 18.3 overs, with eight wickets in hand, to clinch the IPL 2018 trophy.

After winning the toss and electing to field first, Chennai did a good job of restricting Hyderabad to 178/6. It was then time for the Watto show as SRH bowlers failed to make any kind of impact on the big-hitting Aussie batter.

CSK lost Faf du Plessis for 10 as the opener chipped a return catch to Sandeep Sharma. However, Watson was in a punishing mood with the willow in hand. In the last over of the powerplay, he heaved Sandeep for a six to midwicket and a four down the ground.

In the next over bowled by Siddarth Kaul, he flicked a six over square leg and smashed two more fours. A maximum and a four followed in the SRH pacer's next over as well as CSK eased their way to 80-1 at the halfway stage of the chase.

Shane Watson gets to fifty in style and converts it into three figures as CSK dominate IPL 2018 final

With the first ball of the 11th over, Watson brought up his fifty in thumping fashion by launching Shakib Al Hasan for a maximum over deep square leg. The right-handed batter again took on Sandeep in the 13th over, clubbing him for two fours and a hat-trick of sixes, as 27 runs came off it.

Watson moved to 97 by pulling Carlos Brathwaite for a six over deep midwicket. The CSK opener reached a brilliant hundred by guiding a full delivery from Rashid Khan to cover for a single. He struck four more boundaries before Ambati Rayudu hit the winning runs, driving Brathwaite through covers for four.