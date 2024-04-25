[Watch] When Travis Head picked up Pat Cummins' wicket while playing for RCB in IPL

Travis Head and Pat Cummins have played a major role in turning around Sunrisers Hyderabad's fortunes in IPL 2024. While Cummins' leadership has brought positive energy into the SRH dressing room, Head has provided explosive starts at the top of the order for the Orange Army.

Head and Cummins had an excellent 2023 as well, where they helped Australia win ICC World Test Championship and ICC ODI World Cup. The two Aussies will be in action later tonight against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2024.

Not many fans would remember that Head played for RCB in 2017. In fact, in his last appearance for the franchise, he picked up two wickets, namely Corey Anderson and Pat Cummins.

Pat was a member of the Delhi Daredevils team in that tournament. It was the 56th game of IPL 2017 hosted by the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where RCB beat Delhi by 10 runs. Cummins tried his best to save the day for Delhi with the bat, but he ended up handing a catch to Virat Kohli at long-off while trying for a six off Head's bowling.

Batting at number seven, Cummins scored seven runs off three balls, which also included a six against Head before he lost his wicket. Head ended the match with figures of 2/30 in three overs.

Travis Head scored his maiden IPL hundred against RCB 10 nights ago

RCB released Travis Head after the 2017 season, and then, no franchise signed him for the next six years. Finally, in 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad showed faith in his skills. Head has performed brilliantly for the Orange Army, scoring 324 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 216.

In the previous match against RCB, Travis Head played his career-best IPL knock of 102 runs. With SRH set to host RCB tonight in Hyderabad, the home team's fans will expect a similar performance.

