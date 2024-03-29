[Watch] When Virat Kohli hammered 100 off 58 balls for RCB against KKR in IPL 2019

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, March 29.

RCB have played two matches so far in IPL 2024, winning one and losing one. After going down to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets in the opening match of the tournament, Bengaluru got the better of Punjab Kings (PBKS) by four wickets in their second match.

Virat Kohli was the Player of the Match for his fantastic 77 off 49 balls in the triumph over Punjab Kings. He struck 11 fours and two sixes to set up Bengaluru's chase of 177. After his dismissal, keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik slammed 28* off 10 to ensure Kohli's brilliant knock did not go in vain. Kohli was named the Player of the Match for his fantastic knock against Punjab Kings.

Recap of Kohli's ton for RCB against KKR in IPL 2019

Speaking of his performance against his next opponents, KKR, the 35-year-old had slammed 100 off 58 balls against the Kolkata franchise at Eden Gardens in Kolkata during the 2019 edition.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batted first in the match against KKR in the IPL 2019 clash in Eden Gardens and put up 213/4 on the board. Kohli hit a superb ton, which featured nine fours and four sixes.

RCB lost Parthiv Patel for a run-a-ball 11 to Sunil Narine. Akshdeep Nath was the next to go for 13, falling to Andre Russell. However, Kohli and Moeen Ali (66 off 28) added 90 for the third wicket to lift Bengaluru.

After a sedate start, Kohli found rhythm by slamming Kuldeep Yadav for two fours in the eighth over. The first four was drilled down the ground, while the second was carved through the sweeper region.

In the 11th over, Kohli took on Russell and muscled him for a six over deep square leg. Having crossed his half-century, the RCB star opened up and clobbered Harry Gurney for two fours and a six in the 17th over - the maximum coming via a thump down the ground.

Expand Tweet

In the 19th over, Kohli took on Prasidh Krishna and dispatched him for a six over long-on. The next ball was creamed for a boundary through extra cover for four. The batter reached his hundred off the penultimate ball of the innings, whipping Gurney through midwicket. He fell off the last ball, caught at deep midwicket.

Chasing RCB's total of 213/4, KKR fought hard, but finished on 203/5 as Nitish Rana remained unbeaten on 85 off 46, while Russell contributed a brutal 65 off 25.