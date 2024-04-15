[Watch] When Virat Kohli scored a majestic 100 in SRH vs RCB IPL 2023 match

Senior Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli has been in fantastic form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Even as his franchise is struggling yet again, the 35-year-old is currently the leading run-getter in the competition. In six matches, Kohli has smashed 319 runs at an average of 79.75 and a strike rate of 141.78.

Kohli began his IPL 2024 campaign with a below-par 21 off 20 balls in the tournament opener against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at MA Chidambaram Stadium [Chepauk]. He, however, followed it up with two excellent half-centuries. The right-handed batter scored 77 off 49 balls against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a home game and 83* off 59 balls versus Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in another home clash.

After falling for 22 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Kohli hammered a superb 113* off 72 balls in a losing cause against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur. The fantastic knock featured 12 fours and four sixes.

Recap of Virat Kohli's match-winning ton against SRH in IP 2023

The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain will be in action when his side takes on SRH in match 30 of IPL 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 15. When the two teams met in match 65 of IPL 2023 in Hyderabad, Kohli clobbered 100 off 63 balls in RCB's thumping eight-wicket victory.

Sent into bat by RCB, SRH put up 186-5 on the board as Heinrich Klaasen slammed a superb 104 off 51 balls, hitting eight fours and six sixes. His brilliance, however, was trumped by Kohli's majestic ton in the chase. The right-handed batter smashed 12 fours and four sixes as RCB got home with four balls to spare.

Kohli began his innings in impressive fashion, hitting the first two balls of the opening over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar for fours. The first delivery was square driven in front of point, while the next ball was carved over the same region. Two more boundaries followed in the next over bowled by left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma.

The star RCB opener began the ninth over by flicking a length ball from Nitish Reddy for a 103m six. He reached his half-century in the 12th over, pulling a shortish delivery from Glenn Phillips over square leg for a boundary. In the next over, he pulled out a rare slog sweep off Mayak Dagar and sent the ball over the midwicket ropes.

Having struck a great rhythm, Kohli hit Bhuvneshwar for four fours in five balls in the 15th over. A maximum followed as he pulled a bouncer from T Natarajan over midwicket. Kohli reached a much-deserved hundred in the 18th over, whipping a full delivery from Bhuvneshwar over deep midwicket for a maximum.

The RCB opener fell off the very next delivery, miscuing a pull stroke. However, he had done enough to ensure a comprehensive victory for his side.