[Watch] "Which one, sir?" - Manish Pandey turns barista for KKR teammates after 106-run win over DC in IPL 2024 clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players engaged in some fun banter following their comprehensive 106-run victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

In a video shared by the franchise on Instagram, Manish Pandey was seen turning barista for his teammates, and the likes of Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh were seen placing orders for coffee and snacks.

After one of the KKR players asked Manish Pandey for a coffee, he responded by asking:

"Which one, sir? Filter?"

It is worth mentioning that Manish Pandey was not part of the KKR playing XI for their IPL 2024 encounter with DC. However, he came on as a substitute fielder and claimed two catches to dismiss Axar Patel and Sumit Kumar.

After electing to bat first, Kolkata finished at 272/7 in 20 overs, registering the second-highest total in the tournament's history. Sunil Narine (85) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (54) hit fine half-centuries, while Andre Russell chipped in with a quickfire knock of 41.

In response, Delhi went down without a fight. Barring Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs, who scored 55 and 54, respectively, no other batter chipped in with a substantial score. Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakravarthy bagged three wickets each for Kolkata.

"Almost guaranteed to reach the final four" - Aakash Chopra on KKR

Kolkata secured their third win on the trot in IPL 2024 by trumping Delhi. They are currently unbeaten and occupy the top spot in the points table. Former India opener Aakash Chopra has backed the two-time champions to secure a place in the all-important play-offs this season.

He opined that while Kolkata are almost guaranteed to finish in the top four, they could very well be the first team to qualify. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"Delhi's bowling was extremely ordinary, including the strategy, but how well is Sunil Narine batting. Until he keeps playing like this, I am repeatedly saying that KKR hai taiyaar. They are almost guaranteed to reach the final four, they were in my top four in any case, but could be the first team."

KKR will now take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday, April 8.