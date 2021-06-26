[Watch] "Who was better?"- David Warner shows off some funky dance moves with his wife 

David Warner recently shared a clip on Instagram in which the Australian batsman showed off his dance moves with his wife. Warner is fondly known as a 'TikTok' star in the cricketing community due to his habit o showing off his acting skills and dance moves, especially to Indian songs.

The Australian star didn't disappoint his fans and posted a fun dance clip in which he was joined by his wife Candice Warner as well.

David Warner was last seen in action during IPL 2021, where he had a torrid time with the bat for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The franchise relieved him of his captaincy duties midway through the campaign before the season was called off due to a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble.

With the second phase of the IPL set to resume in September, it remains to be seen whether David Warner can regain his form for SRH.

Aaron Finch reacts to David Warner and others withdrawing from Australia's white-ball tour to West Indies and Bangladesh

The National Selection panel has named the 18-player squad for the Qantas Australian men's white ball tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh.



Seven Australian stars who were part of the IPL 2021 recently withdrew their names from Australia's white-ball tour of the West Indies and Bangladesh. The upcoming tour is seen as a crucial part of the preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

However, several stars - David Warner, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis and Daniel Sams - have pulled out of the tour.

Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch argued that it would be hard for the group of players to justify withdrawing themselves from national duty if they went on to play in the second phase of the IPL.

"I think they would find it hard to justify going back and playing that second half of the IPL. Just purely based on the workload coming up with a T20 World Cup and a huge home summer. It's really tough." Finch said while speaking to radio station SEN WA.

David Warner's form in the recent IPL will be a worry for the Australian team management. However, the 34-year-old should be nailed on to feature for his team when they set out to win their first T20 World Cup later this year.

