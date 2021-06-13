[Watch] Why will we find Sachin Tendulkar in Jason Holder's kitbag? SRH share a hilarious video

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) shared a throwback video from IPL 2021 where Jonny Bairstow and Jason Holder were given a set of questions and answers, and they had to match it without knowing what the other person was saying. The game was called 'mind links'.

We got to see some hilarious answers from both SRH players. You can watch the fun clip here:

SRH had a torrid time in IPL 2021 as they sat bottom of the points table after winning one of their opening seven games. .

The Sunrisers have been a dominant force in the IPL over the last five years and have made the playoffs every time since 2016.

However, as things stand, they will need a miraculous turnaround in the second phase of the IPL to have a chance of getting into the top four.

The second phase of the IPL is set to be played in the UAE in September.

SRH sacked David Warner as captain midway through IPL 2021

David Warner led SRH to the title in 2016.

The SRH team management dropped a bombshell when they relieved David Warner of his captaincy duties midway through the campaign and handed Kane Williamson the baton.

Warner was even dropped from the playing XI in SRH's last game before the tournament got suspended.

SRH's assistant coach, however, revealed that the Australian took the axing in his stride, and his response was "class" after being dropped from the team.

"He took it with class. It was a bit of a shock to everyone. Management decided to go in a different direction to try to spark something within the team. We weren’t playing to the standard we needed to. With Davey, the way he handled it was all class. He just got on back with the job,” Haddin said on Fox Cricket.

With the availability of foreign players still unclear for the second phase of the IPL, it remains to be seen whether the Hyderabad franchise can mount a comeback and put on a fight in the UAE.

