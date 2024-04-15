[Watch] Will Jacks dismissed in an unlucky run out at the non-striker's end during RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 clash 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Will Jacks was dismissed in an unfortunate manner during the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 15.

The England international, who made his debut for RCB in the loss against MI, had come out to bat in the seventh over in the mammoth 288 run-chase attempt. He had scored a four off Jaydev Unadkat to get going in his innings as RCB needed a serious push in the middle overs after Kohli's departure.

RCB skipper Du Plessis tried to score a grounded stroke past Unadkat off the final delivery of the eighth over. The left-arm pacer, however, managed to get down in time and place a hand on the ball in a bid to stop its progress. The ball then deflected off his hand and hit the stumps.

Will Jacks had already backed up too far along with the bowler and was far from the crease when the bails were dislodged at the non-striker's end. With the deflection being so significant, the on-field umpire immediately adjudged it out without referring the decision to the third umpire.

Have a look at the unfortunate dismissal right here:

Expand Tweet

Will Jacks has had a rough start to his IPL career after being dismissed for eight runs on his debut. With the ball, he ended with figures of 1-24 from two overs against MI, and 0-32 against SRH in three overs.

Will Jacks' dismissal led to a middle order collapse for RCB

The England international's dismissal reduced RCB to 100-2 after eight overs, and they quickly found themselves at 122-5 after a couple of overs. The likes of Rajat Patidar, Du Plessis, and Saurav Chauhan were dismissed in quick succession to dent RCB's run chase.

It required a Herculean effort by Dinesh Karthik to take RCB close to the score, 262/7, and not have a huge impact on the net run-rate. The veteran wicket-keeper batter scored 83 runs off 35 deliveries, a knock which included five fours and seven sixes. One of the seven sixes travelled a whopping 108 meters, which is now the biggest six in the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback