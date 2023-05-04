[Watch] Wish to play under MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli in IPL? RR’s Joe Root answers

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Joe Root recently answered a million-dollar question as he picked his favorite skipper among the two former India captains MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Unsurprisingly, the former England Test captain picked Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Dhoni over former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Kohli.

In the clip, former RCB player Devdutt Padikkal and new RR finisher Dhruv Jurel also followed Root’s footsteps.

Sharing a video on Instagram, RR captioned the post:

“Finally asked Joe that last question.”

For the uninitiated, Joe Root made his England debut against MS Dhoni-led India across all three formats in 2012-2013 series. The 32-year-old has been an ardent fan of the former India captain for more than a decade.

The Yorkshire batter even put out a tweet praising Dhoni before his international debut when Dhoni’s heroics helped them defeat England by 95 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Dhoni scored an unbeaten 75 off 69 balls in the fifth ODI during England's tour of India in 2011.

Joe Root wrote on Twitter:

“Dhoni, serious batting! That's how to time an innings! Any keen cricketers wanting to learn how to finish an inning watch closely! #brilliant”

Joe Root @root66 Dhoni, serious batting! Thats how to time an innings! Any keen cricketers wanting to learn how to finish an inning watch closely! #brilliant Dhoni, serious batting! Thats how to time an innings! Any keen cricketers wanting to learn how to finish an inning watch closely! #brilliant

Joe Root picks James Anderson & Stuart Broad duo over Ravichandran Ashwin & Yuzvendra Chahal

Joe Root further picked England's James Anderson & Stuart Broad as his favorite bowling duo over RR's ace spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.

It is known that Broad and Anderson are the only pace duo to scalp more than 1000 wickets in Tests. Ashwin and Chahal, on the other hand, are considered one of the most lethal spin pairs in modern-day cricket.

Meanwhile, it’s worth mentioning that Root was the last player from the Fab Four, which also comprises Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Steve Smith, to be picked by an IPL franchise. RR bought him for Rs 1 crore at the IPL 2023 mini-auction.

The right-handed batter, though, is yet to make his IPL debut. He recently scored a couple of 80s for the Dubai Capitals in the recently concluded ILT20.

Poll : 0 votes