[Watch] Wriddhiman Saha takes one-handed stunner to dismiss DC’s Manish Pandey in IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans (GT) wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha pulled off an excellent catch to dismiss Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Manish Pandey at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday, May 2.

The incident took place during the fifth over of DC's innings. Mohammed Shami bowled a length bowl that curved and wobbled, taking the bottom edge of the bat as it passed Pandey. Saha produced a full-length dive to his right to complete a one-handed catch to perfection.

Manish Pandey’s dismissal put the defending champions GT in the driving seat, reducing the visitors to 22/4 after 4.1 overs.

Watch Wriddhiman Saha’s exceptional catch below:

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



He finishes his lethal spell with figures of 4/11



Follow the match bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-44



#TATAIPL | #GTvDC What a spell this from @MdShami11 🤯🤯He finishes his lethal spell with figures of 4/11Follow the match What a spell this from @MdShami11 🤯🤯He finishes his lethal spell with figures of 4/11 😎Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-44 #TATAIPL | #GTvDC https://t.co/85KNVfYXEf

Interestingly, Saha took three catches off Shami’s four scalps during the powerplay overs, leaving DC tottering at 28/5, with Axar Patel and Aman Khan at the crease.

The 38-year-old also became only the third wicketkeeper after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s Dinesh Karthik to complete 100+ dismissals in the IPL.

The Bengal-born cricketer has been equally good with the bat, scoring 151 runs in eight games at a strike rate of 130.17.

Saha will look to continue his exploits with the bat and behind the stumps as GT chase their second consecutive IPL title.

Delhi Capitals opted to bat against Wriddhiman Saha’s Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner won the toss and chose to bat against the Gujarat Titans on Tuesday. Rilee Rossouw replaced Mitchell Marsh, who was out due to sickness. Khaleel Ahmed also returned to DC's 16-member squad after recovering from his niggle.

Hardik Pandya’s GT, on the other hand, fielded an unchanged side following their seven-wicket victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, and Ishant Sharma.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, and Joshua Little.

Follow GT vs DC live score updates here.

Poll : 0 votes