[Watch] Yuzvendra Chahal hype Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson in nets ahead of IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals (RR) leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had a fun time in the nets as skipper Sanju Samson practiced his shots ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season on Monday, March 18.

In a video shared by the Royals on Instagram, Chahal could be seen sarcastically praising Samson during the practice session. RR captioned the post:

“Sanju’s hype man behind the nets, brought to you by his Chintu.”

Watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Last year, Samson had amassed 362 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 153.39, including three half-centuries. His performance helped RR finish fifth in the points table with seven wins in 14 games. The right-handed batter, who was retained for INR 14 crore, has scored 300+ runs every season since 2017. Overall, the 29-year-old has 3,888 runs in 152 games, including three centuries and 20 fifties.

After missing out on a place in the 2023 ODI World Cup, Samson will be keen to make a case for the 2024 T20 World Cup with consistent performances in the T20 extravaganza.

Samson was last seen in action for Kerala in the Ranji Trophy, where he amassed a half-century against Chhattisgarh.

Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals to begin IPL 2024 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will begin their IPL 2024 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on March 24.

RR’s schedule for IPL 2024 so far:

March 24: vs Lucknow Super Giants at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur

March 28: vs Delhi Capitals at at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur

April 1: vs Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

April 6: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur

RR’s squad for IPL 2024: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, and Nandre Burger.