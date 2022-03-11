[Watch] Yuzvendra Chahal orders multiple items at NCA; teammates burst out laughing

During their meal break at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) - Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, and a few others recently shared a funny moment. The Haryana-born leg-spinner went on to order multiple items - parantha, dosa, and milkshake - following which his mates burst into laughter.

Flamboyan batter Ishan Kishan gave fans a glimpse of the fun players had at NCA by sharing a small video as a story on his official Instagram handle. Kishan also pulled Chahal's leg with the witty caption:

"Waah! Jaata kaha (Wow! Where does all this go)?"

You can watch the story here.

Several Indian white-ball cricketers are currently at the NCA in Bengaluru participating in a training camp to improve their fitness. Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, and Shardul Thakur are among those present.

"I followed Rajasthan Royals religiously during first three IPL seasons" - Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal recently revealed that he was a fan of the Rajasthan franchise during the initial years of the IPL. He mentioned that Shane Warne's presence in the team was the primary reason behind him supporting the team.

At the IPL 2022 mega-auction, Yuzvendra Chahal's long-time association with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) came to an end after the Rajasthan Royals signed him for 6.5 crores.

The 31-year old spinner will now pair up with Ashwin in his new franchise. Speaking about his love for Rajasthan Royals in the early years of the IPL, Chahal said:

"In 2008, the team I followed was Rajasthan Royals because Shane Warne sir was in it. He was my idol. Till the time I didn't join IPL, the first three years, I followed Rajasthan Royals religiously and I watched every single match because of Warne sir. I felt that this team welcomes youngsters and it was good to see how they take chances on unknown players who later become superstars."

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals



Great spinner. Greater leader.



#RoyalsFamily | @yuzi_chahal By giving opportunities to youngsters, Warnie always backed them to bring out their best and show it to the world.Great spinner. Greater leader. By giving opportunities to youngsters, Warnie always backed them to bring out their best and show it to the world. Great spinner. Greater leader. 💗#RoyalsFamily | @yuzi_chahal https://t.co/57LFX8GFHJ

Yuzvendra Chahal's IPL 2022 campaign with the Rajasthan Royals will commence on March 29 when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

The IPL 2022 schedule and the list of IPL teams is available here, click to view.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar