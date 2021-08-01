Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal posts funny friendship day video with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers

Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the funniest cricketers in the Indian team. He is often seen making entertaining videos and also joining people's live streams and making hilarious comments. On the occasion of Friendship Fay, Chahal posted a funny video with his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. The clip is from a photoshoot where the three players were shadow batting.

While Kohli and de Villiers are great batsmen, Chahal is not known for his batting. Seeing him attempt those shots was definitely a funny sight for the viewers. Many fans commented, saying that Chahal did it better than the two batsmen. The players could themselves be seen laughing once the photoshoot was over.

The trio share a great bond and this was further highlighted as Chahal captioned his post - " Happy friendship day".

Yuzvendra Chahal was a part of the Indian team for the Sri Lanka tour. However, he missed the last couple of T20I's as he was forced into isolation after Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19.

To make matters worse, it was recently revealed that Chahal and Krishnappa Gowtham have also tested positive for COVID-19. They are still in Colombo with Krunal Pandya while the rest of the unit has returned to India.

Yuzvendra Chahal will look to make the most of IPL 2021

The competition in the Indian T20 team has forced players to constantly be at their very best. Yuzvendra Chahal, too, is facing stiff competition in the spin department. Rahul Chahar has done well every time he has got an opportunity while Varun Chakravarthy provides a mystery bowler option for the Indian team. Chahal will have to be at his best in the remainder of the IPL 2021 to secure his spot in India's playing XI for the ICC T20 World Cup.

Chahal TV returns - Ishan Kishan reveals the secret behind his first ball SIX and more 👌 👌



Some fun & cricket talks as @yuzi_chahal chats up with ODI debutant @ishankishan51 😎😎 - by @ameyatilak & @28anand



Full video 🎥 👇 #TeamIndia #SLvIND https://t.co/BWQJMur8zx pic.twitter.com/HtFGNyoHeI — BCCI (@BCCI) July 19, 2021

Yuzvendra Chahal represents the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. He has been their go-to bowler in the last few editions of the league. Chahal did well in the games against Sri Lanka and will hope to continue this form in the IPL.

He secured five wickets in the two ODI's he played and got one wicket in the only T20I he was part of. The remainder of IPL 2021 is scheduled to resume on September 19 in UAE.

