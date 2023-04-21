[Watch] Yuzvendra Chahal proposes Jos Buttler in RR’s hilarious video in IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals (RR) teammates Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal enjoy a great camaraderie off the field in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The duo became friends when RR bought Chahal for Rs 6.5 crore last year. Since then, RR often share funny videos of the two cricketers mocking each other with hilarious acts.

In a recent video, Chahal can be seen proposing to Buttler, who can be seen in splits while holding his daughter.

RR captioned the post:

“The perfect proposal doesn’t exi-,” alongside face with tears of joy emoji.

On the professional front, both Chahal and Buttler have been exceptional in IPL 2023. The leg-spinner has scalped 11 wickets in six games, including a four-wicket haul.

Meanwhile, the opener has amassed 244 runs at a strike rate of 146.99, including half-centuries against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, and Chennai Super Kings.

The duo, though, failed to deliver in RR’s last game against the Lucknow Super Giants, which they lost by 10 runs at home. While Chahal ended wicketless, Buttler scored 40 runs off 41 balls.

DYK: Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler won purple and orange caps last year

Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler were equally exceptional for RR during the IPL 2022 campaign as the Men in Purple reached the finals.

Buttler won the Orange cap for scoring 863 runs in 17 games, including four tons and as many half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Chahal won the purple cap with 27 scalps at an economy rate of 7.75. They will finally look to end RR’s trophy drought after their maiden trophy in the inaugural edition of the IPL.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



CSK, 2013: Hussey & Bravo

SRH, 2017: Warner & Bhuvneshwar

RR, 2022: Buttler & Chahal



None of the teams won the IPL that season Orange and Purple cap holders from the same team:CSK, 2013: Hussey & BravoSRH, 2017: Warner & BhuvneshwarRR, 2022: Buttler & ChahalNone of the teams won the IPL that season Orange and Purple cap holders from the same team: ◾ CSK, 2013: Hussey & Bravo◾ SRH, 2017: Warner & Bhuvneshwar◾ RR, 2022: Buttler & ChahalNone of the teams won the IPL that season 👀 https://t.co/wDhDGUynEL

Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals are currently leading the IPL 2023 points table, courtesy of four wins in six games. They are above LSG with a better net run rate (NRR).

The Royals will now look to return to winning ways against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, April 23.

