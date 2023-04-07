[Watch] Yuzvendra Chahal shares a video of his RR teammate Riyan Parag driving a two-wheeler 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared a video of his teammate Riyan Parag driving a two-wheeler.

RR faced Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their second match of IPL 2023 on Wednesday (April 5) in Guwahati, Riyan Parag's hometown. PBKS won the thrilling contest against RR by five runs in the final over.

Riyan Parag (20 off 12 balls) played a cameo while coming in at four down in the chase. Yuzvendra Chahal (1/50) bowled an expensive spell in the first innings.

On Friday, Yuzvendra Chahal took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video of Parag driving a two-wheeler in his story. It looked like Riyan Parag was traveling solo on a bike in Guwahati with his helmet on while Chahal was on the team bus while recording the video.

You can watch the video by clicking here.

Rajasthan Royals have retained Riyan Parag in their squad for IPL 2023 after they brought him back to the mega auction last year for INR 3.80 crore. RR will next face Delhi Capitals (DC) in their third match of IPL 2023 on Saturday at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

RR's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

Match #11 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals - Date: April 8, 2023, Venue: Guwahati, Time: 3:30 pm IST.

Match #17 Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 12, 2023, Venue: Chennai, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #23 vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 16, 2023, Venue: Ahmedabad, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #26 Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants - Date: April 19, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #32 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 23, 2023, Venue: Bengaluru, Time: 3:30 pm IST.

Match #37 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings - Date: April 27, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #42 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 30, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #48 Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans - Date: May 5, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #52 Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Date: May 7, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #56 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: May 11, 2023, Venue: Kolkata, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #60 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date: May 14, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 3:30 pm IST.

Match #66 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: May 19, 2023, Venue: Dharamshala, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

