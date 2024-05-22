[Watch] Yuzvendra Chahal stuns his former team by sending back the big fish Virat Kohli during RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Eliminator

Rajasthan Royals (RR) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked up the big wicket of Virat Kohli during their IPL 2024 Eliminator against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Wednesday, May 22. The veteran opener departed for 33 off 24 balls.

Kohli unleashed the slop sweep quite regularly against the spinners throughout the season and tried to repeat the same shot against Chahal. However, the ball wasn't full enough, and naturally, Kohli couldn't get it out of the middle of the bat. Donovan Ferreira took a well-judged catch at the deep mid-wicket fence and Yuzvendra Chahal was ecstatic after getting the big wicket.

Virat Kohli was distraught on his way back to the pavilion and understandably so as the star batter had mastered that shot against spinners. He was also well set to explode and that made it a timely wicket for the Royals.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin put a stranglehold on RCB

While RCB lost just one wicket during the powerplay, Trent Boult's sensational spell of 1/6 off three overs meant that the batting side could only score 50 in the powerplay. Ravichandran Ashwin then came into the attack and ensured that he bowled a tight over to keep the pressure on Bengaluru batters.

Virat Kohli knew he had to up the ante and that led to his downfall against Yuzvendra Chahal. While Rajat Patidar struggled to time the ball, Cameron Green did get a few lusty blows to the boundary.

However, Ravichandran Ashwin's double strike involving both Green and Glenn Maxwell (golden duck) has put the Royals in a commanding position in the game. Ashwin finished with figures of 2/19, while Chahal has figures of 1/15 in his two overs.

RCB will want Patidar to make full use of the dropped chance and get them to a competitive total.

