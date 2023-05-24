[Watch] Ziva runs and hugs father MS Dhoni after CSK qualify for IPL 2023 final

Ziva Dhoni, the daughter of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni, ran to her father to give a hug in a heartwarming moment on Tuesday, May 23. CSK defeated the Gujarat Titans (GT) by 15 runs in Qualifier 1 to book a berth in IPL 2023 final.

The cute father-daughter exchange took place after the post-match presentation, where the CSK players swept away almost all the awards.

Here is a video of the adorable moment between MS Dhoni and his daughter:

On the field, it was another dominant display from CSK against the defending champions GT in front of a packed Chepauk crowd.

After being asked to bat first, Chennai posted a healthy 172/7 on the board on a slow two-paced pitch. Ruturaj Gaikwad led the way with a sensational 60 of 44 deliveries after being offered a reprieve early in his innings.

In response, the GT batters struggled through their innings till a late surge by Rashid Khan gave a semblance of respectability to the margin of defeat.

Four bowlers picked up two wickets each for Chennai as the bowling unit performed collectively to suffocate the GT batters.

Gaikwad was adjudged the Player of the Match for his sublime knock on a difficult pitch.

"IPL is too big to say it's just another final" - CSK skipper MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni felt that making the final in a marquee tournament like the IPL, especially in a 10-team format, is a worthy accomplishment. This is their 10th final 14-year history, four more than the next-best Mumbai Indians (MI).

Speaking at the post-game presentation, Dhoni said:

"IPL is too big to say it's just another final. Used to be 8 top teams, now it's 10. I won't say it's just another final. It's hard work of 2 months. Everybody has contributed. GT are a fantastic team and they've chased very well, so the thought was to get them in. But it was a good toss to lose."

The Super Kings will now await their opponent in the final as the Mumbai Indians, Lucknow SuperGiants, and Gujarat Titans battle over the next few days for the right to qualify for the summit clash.

The final is set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28.

