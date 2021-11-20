“We have always thought he is one of our own” - Aakash Chopra on AB de Villiers’ special connection with India

Former batter Aakash Chopra has described AB de Villiers as a true global cricket ambassador, adding that his bond with India is something very special.

37-year-old De Villiers, on Friday, announced his retirement from all forms of the game. He enjoyed an impressive fan following in India during his days as an international cricketer, which only grew following his long association with the IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Hailing De Villiers the individual, Chopra said on his YouTube channel that there is not a single person who does not like ABD. He added that the South African legend will always hold a special place in the hearts of Indian fans. Chopra stated:

“We have the largest fan base in terms of numbers all over the world. After our own Indian players, if we have given love to anyone, it’s AB. We have always thought he is one of our own. We have adopted him. He is the biggest brand ambassador and goodwill ambassador of this sport. Not only his playing style but his selfless spirit is also admired by all.”

AB de Villiers @ABdeVilliers17 It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket.



Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket.Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. https://t.co/W1Z41wFeli

Analyzing ABD's playing career, Chopra termed him the most versatile batter ever across formats. According to the 44-year-old, the secret of De Villiers’ incredible success had a lot to do with how he adapted to the different formats and its challenges. He added:

“(He was) a player who could mould his batting style in all three formats. AB approached all three formats being different characters and was successful in all of them. This is a rare quality in a batter. He played swing, bounce and spin equally well. The finest all-format versatile batter of all times. We are privileged to have watched him.”

De Villiers amassed 8765 runs in 114 Tests and 9577 runs in 228 ODIs, averaging over 50 in both formats of the game. He also scored 1672 runs in 78 T20Is at a strike rate of 135.16.

“A complete team player” - Aakash Chopra hails AB de Villiers’ commitment

Showering praises on De Villiers, Chopra said that the South African did not have any ego despite being a superstar. He also called him a team player, pointing out to the fact that De Villiers was ready to keep wickets (for RCB) even at 37. The former India Test opener elaborated:

“He is such a big player but you can't see any ego in him. You will always be in awe of him, such is the kind of aura he has. He is a complete team player, who kept wickets at the age of 37 to provide balance in the side. He is a player who could fit in at any position. Absolutely incredible, unbelievable player! Whatever he did for cricket, the whole fraternity will owe him forever.”

Virat Kohli @imVkohli To the best player of our times and the most inspirational person I've met, you can be very proud of what you've done and what you've given to RCB my brother. Our bond is beyond the game and will always be. To the best player of our times and the most inspirational person I've met, you can be very proud of what you've done and what you've given to RCB my brother. Our bond is beyond the game and will always be.

De Villiers was seen in action for RCB in the second half of IPL 2021. He ended his career in the Indian T20 league with 5162 runs in 184 games at a strike rate of 151.68, hammering three hundreds and 40 fifties.

