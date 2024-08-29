"We did not have an analyst or research team, it was all Gautam Gambhir's team" - LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka hails former mentor’s role in building team

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka has acknowledged the significant role former mentor Gautam Gambhir played in laying the foundation of the team. Goenka recalled that Gambhir did everything from analysis to research and built the team.

LSG were one of the two franchises that made their debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the 2022 season - Gujarat Titans (GT) being the other. Gambhir was appointed mentor of the Lucknow franchise and continued in the same role for the 2023 season as well before moving to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

In an interaction with Sports Tak, Goenka lavished praise on the former India opener for the key role he played in building the foundation of the franchise. Goenka said (as quoted by Hindustan Times):

"Gautam has played a significant role in building the side's foundation. If you consider our first auction successful, it is only because of Gautam. We got the franchise barely two weeks before the auctions. We did not have an analyst or a research team. It was all Gautam Gambhir's team. He did everything and put together a very balanced team.

"Everyone has specific roles and Gautam played his part exceptionally well," the Lucknow Super Giants owner went on to add.

LSG reached the playoffs in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, when Gambhir was the mentor of the franchise. In his absence, the KL Rahul-led side finished a disappointing seventh in IPL 2024. Incidentally, with Gambhir as mentor, Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL 2024 edition, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final.

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka addresses equation with Rahul

While Lucknow Super Giants struggled to make an impact in IPL 2024, a clip of Goenka having an animated chat with Rahul also went viral, raising questions about the equation between the two. At a press conference on Wednesday, Goenka dismissed claims of any issues between the two and said:

"I have been meeting KL on and off regularly over the last three years. Frankly I am surprised this meeting is getting a lot of attention [in the media]. He is integral [to LSG]. He has been here since the inception. For me personally and for [my son] Shashwat [Goenka, who is also involved in running LSG], he is like family."

Goenka, however, refused to confirm whether Rahul would be retained by the Lucknow franchise ahead of the mega auction, stating that there is still time for a decision on it. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants confirmed Zaheer Khan as their new mentor through posts on their official social media handles on Wednesday.

