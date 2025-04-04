We asked AI to predict who will take most wickets in today's LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match; uncapped player emerges as top contender

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 16 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 4. LSG have a dominant record over MI, having won five of the six matches between the two teams.

If we look at the performance of the two franchises in IPL 2025, Lucknow have lost two of their three matches. If their previous game against Punjab Kings (PBKS), which was also played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, LSG suffered defeat by eight wickets. MI began IPL 2025 with two losses, but hammered Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets in their previous match at the Wankhede Stadium.

Ahead of the LSG vs MI IPL 2025 contest at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, we asked Grok to predict which bowler will take most wickets in the game. Analyzing form, historical performance, and pitch conditions, the AI chatbot picked Lucknow's Digvesh Singh Rathi as the top contender.

The 25-year-old leg spinner has claimed five wickets in three matches at an average of 20.20 and an economy rate of 8.41, with a best of 2-30 in the match against Punjab. According to Grok, Rathi's ability to exploit spin-friendly conditions gives him the upper hand.

The AI chatbot added that LSG pacer Shardul Thakur could also be among the leading wicket-takers if he swings the ball early and uses his variations smartly. Thakur claimed 2-19 against Delhi Capitals (DC) and 4-34 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) before going wicketless against PBKS.

Among MI bowlers, Grok backed Trent Boult to make an impact with his experience and new-ball prowess. The AI chatbot added that right-arm pacer Deepak Chahar could also be in with a chance of finishing as the leading wicket-taker in the game if he is at his best. It further picked young MI left-arm pacer Ashwani Kumar as a dark horse. Ashwani claimed four wickets on his IPL debut.

LSG spinner Digvesh Rathi has only played five T20s

Lucknow leg spinner Rathi has played only five matches in his T20 career in which he has claimed eight wickets at an average of 15 and an economy rate of 6.31. His best figures of 2-8 came for Delhi against Manipur in the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He impressed with economical figures of 1-11 from four overs in the match against Arunachal Pradesh.

The 25-year-old was fined 25 per cent of his match fees and handed a demerit point for his ‘letter-writing’ celebration after dismissing PBKS batter Priyansh Arya. The bowler was penalized for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

