“We all can see who is more happy”- Deepak Chahar celebrates Raksha Bandhan with sister Malti

India cricketer Deepak Chahar, who is all set to make a comeback after injury, celebrated Raksha Bandhan with sister Malti Chahar on Thursday. In an Instagram post, the brother-sister duo cherished the memorable moment with joy that also featured Jaya (his wife).

Deepak wore a pink shirt while Malti opted for a red suit as the siblings smiled at the camera during the special occasion. The Team India all-rounder also teased his sister, who could be seen with a bundle of Rs 500 notes. He captioned:

“We all can see who is more happy #rakshabandhan #someonemademoney”.

Raksha Bandhan is the time of the year when brothers and sisters celebrate their special bond by tying a sacred thread on the brother’s wrist and in return, he showers her with presents.

Deepak Chahar named as standby in Asia Cup

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Deepak Chahar has been named a standby player for the upcoming Asia Cup. The right-arm seamer has recently recovered from injury after missing IPL 2022 and the recent tournaments for India.

He will next feature in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe that kicks off on August 18. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will keep a close watch on his performance in the build-up to the T20 World Cup later this year.

Chahar last played for Team India in February in a T20I against West Indies, where he finished 2/15. The 30-year-old has been impressive for India since making his white-ball debut.

In T20Is, he has scalped 26 wickets in 20 matches at an economy rate of 6.01. His ability to score handy runs with the bat gives him an advantage in the future scheme of things.

India squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Standby Players: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar.

