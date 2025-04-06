"We are coming in the top 2" - Team India star makes resounding statement on his franchise amid IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal expressed his confidence in the side finishing in the top two of the ongoing 2025 IPL season. Chahal's remarks came despite PBKS suffering their first defeat of the season against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 5.

However, the side have looked like a dominant force under the leadership of last year's title-winning skipper, Shreyas Iyer. PBKS won their first two matches of IPL 2025 against the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) convincingly.

Speaking about PBKS' chances in a conversation with the JioHotstar Press Room, Chahal said (Via Hindustan Times):

"We are coming in the top 2; we are the best team. If you look at the bowling and batting, we have 7-8 options in bowling. If you look at the batting, we have 9-10 options. We have a very balanced side. I think it's a very good sign that the team will be a champion this year. Our focus is on finishing in top two and secure a place in the playoffs."

He added:

"The team environment is really good. We are like a family. We are treating everyone equally. We are really enjoying both on and off the field."

PBKS have been undeniably the worst-performing franchise in the IPL since its inception. The franchise have qualified for the playoffs only twice in 18 seasons, with their last appearance coming way back in 2014.

"If we win the trophy and I don't take a single wicket, I'll take that every day" - Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal is off to a slow start with the ball [Credit: Getty]

Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed thoughts about returning to the national side with a strong IPL 2025 season. Instead, he made his intentions clear about helping PBKS win their maiden IPL trophy.

"We have only played three matches so far. There is a long way to go. The team has won two matches and my focus is on making the team win. That's about it. The tournament has just started, and I am finding my rhythm. I am enjoying my bowling. If we win the trophy and I don't take a single wicket, I'll take that every day," said Chahal.

Chahal has been out of the Indian T20I squad since the 2024 World Cup and his start to the IPL 2025 season has been far from impressive. Yet, he remained adamant that his massive price tag of ₹18 crore at the 2025 auction was justified.

"I deserve this price tag. When you are playing, you don't think about what price you fetched in the auction. Whether you go for INR 6 crore or INR 18 crore, it is the same mindset, and you just want to make the team win," Chahal stated.

Chahal has picked up only the solitary wicket in three matches this season at an average of 102 and an economy of 10.20. The veteran leg-spinner will look to bounce back in PBKS' next outing against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday, April 8.

