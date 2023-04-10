"We failed to get over the line back then" - Rinku Singh recalls identical game against LSG in IPL 2022 after pulling off a heist against GT

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) middle-order batter Rinku Singh conceded that he remembered the close game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2022 on his way to pulling off a heist against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday (April 9). The 25-year-old revealed that self-belief kept him going against GT.

The star cricketer pulled off an improbable victory as he hit five sixes off the final five balls, with KKR requiring 29. The left-hander stunned the cricketing fraternity, given the situation as Rashid Khan almost won it for the Titans with his hat-trick.

Speaking to captain Nitish Rana in a casual chat after the game, the youngster recalled last year's game against LSG when he came within touching distance of winning the match. He said:

"It was there slightly and I recalled playing a good knock, but we failed to get over the line back then. But all I had in my mind was you telling me then to believe in myself and I remembered it today."

The Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer admitted that hitting Josh Little for two boundaries in the previous over gave him confidence for the stunning assault that followed. He added:

"I had some doubts in my mind because I wasn't playing that well and not hitting the ball well enough. When I hit Josh Little for a six and a four, I got some confidence. The five sixes I struck in the final five deliveries, I wasn't thinking anything and just played the ball to its merit."

Although KKR lost both their openers cheaply, Venkatesh Iyer and Rana put the run-chase back on track with a 100-run stand. Iyer top-scored with a 39-ball 83.

"Haven't met a pure-hearted person like Rinku" - Nitish Rana

Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana celebrate the victory. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Nitish Rana, who has played a lot of cricket alongside Rinku Singh, stated that his achievement is massive. The 29-year-old said:

"I haven't met a pure-hearted person like Rinku Singh. I'm very happy with whatever he achieved today because you play one or two innings like these in your life. I might not play even one, but I'm glad for Rinku."

Two-time champions KKR will next face SunRisers Hyderabad in a home game on Friday.

Poll : 0 votes