"We find a way to win" - Gary Kirsten gives dressing room awards following GT's 6-wicket win over PBKS in IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans (GT) completed a stunning six-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing IPL 2023 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, April 13.

Following the victory, Gujarat's mentor and batting coach Gary Kirsten summed up the game by emphasizing how Hardik Pandya and Co. have found a way to win on most occasions. He lauded the players for their efforts and also gave a few dressing room awards.

Right-arm pacer Mohit Sharma was named the MVP for the side. The bowler did an exceptional job in his comeback IPL game, finishing with figures of 2/18.

Kirsten pointed out that Sharma was initially roped in as a net bowler for GT last year. He credited the seamer for working hard on his game and coming up with a valuable contribution when he got a chance.

In a video shared by GT on Instagram, here's what Kirsten stated:

"We find a way to win, which we've done many times. Great to watch how we get across the line, so well done. MVP for me, first game for three years (Mohit Sharma). Brilliant! We're all very chuffed for you. I know the effort you put into your game. Last year coming to bowl to the boys, amazing contribution. Well done!"

Opening batter Shubman Gill was named the 'Best Assist', while keeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha too received praise from Kirsten for making a significant impact with the bat and gloves.

On this, Kirsten said:

"Best assist, Shubman Gill. Best or biggest impact on the game, maybe a really significant impact, someone that was in the game a lot today, and he was very involved as a keeper. Wriddhiman Saha."

Gill was the top run-scorer for GT in the contest. The right-handed batter scored 67 runs off 49 deliveries. Saha, on the other hand, got his team off to a flying start while chasing a 154-run total, mustering 30 runs in just 19 balls.

"He sets a great example" - Gary Kirsten lavishes praise on GT's Darshan Nalkande

Gary Kirsten also lauded pacer Darshan Nalkande for putting in the hard yards in training despite not being a part of the playing XI. He mentioned that the youngster bowls a lot of deliveries in the nets.

The 55-year-old praised Nalkande, suggesting that he sets a great example for the team, adding:

"We as coaches, we're kind of looking around to see what's happening in the environment and off the field, and there's one guy I've seen a lot recently that has put a lot of time into his game and bowling a lot of balls in the nets. And for me, from a team perspective, he sets a great example."

With three wins from four outings, GT are currently placed third in the IPL points table. They will now take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 16.

