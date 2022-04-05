"We should find ways to play risk-free cricket" - LSG captain KL Rahul reacts after beating SRH

KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured their second win on the trot in the IPL 2022 on Monday. They beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 12 runs at the DY Patil Stadium.

However, the start wasn't great for the Super Giants, who were reduced to 27/3 in just 4.5 overs. Washington Sundar bowled exceptionally well in the powerplays to put LSG on the back foot.

But skipper KL Rahul steadied the ship alongside Deepak Chahar and the duo forged a 87-run stand for the fourth wicket. Both scored individual half-centuries before young Ayush Badoni played another good hand to take the total to 169, which was enough to secure a win.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#ipl Win the toss and opt to bowl? Doesn’t sound like a good idea anymore 🤔🏏 #ipl 2022 Win the toss and opt to bowl? Doesn’t sound like a good idea anymore 🤔🏏#ipl #ipl2022 https://t.co/t72wXBpifr

Rahul seemed concerned about losing wickets at the top and stressed the need to play risk-free cricket. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, the LSG captain said:

"I think what's been really pleasing in the three games we've played is we've found a way to stay in the game. We did it today as well - it's not ideal to lose three wickets in the Powerplay and we will look back at it. It's not something that will stay on our minds much, but we can give ourselves some time upfront given how fresh the wickets are."

Rahul added:

"We should find ways to play risk-free cricket with the bat but with the ball, we've been brilliant in these three games and that's something we have to carry ahead."

Lucknow bowlers backed up the good job done by the batters and managed to restrict them to 157 runs. Avesh Khan was wrecker-in-chief with four wickets while Jason Holder and Krunal Pandya chipped in with three and two wickets respectively.

"He soaked in the pressure and did really well" - KL Rahul on Deepak Hooda

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Deepak Hooda is making a habit playing some good innings under pressure! Deepak Hooda is making a habit playing some good innings under pressure!

All-rounder Deepak Hooda has been shouldering the middle-order responsibility since the first game. He was up to the task once again, scoring a crucial 33-ball 51 to power his side to a challenging total.

Praising Hooda, KL Rahul stated that the team relies heavily on the former's ability in the middle order. He concluded:

"I've been playing with him for the last three or four years. He loves batting in the nets and never comes out. He's someone who is keen to learn - I know he's been in the IPL setup for a long, long time but he had to wait for his chance. He's become someone who we can rely on in the middle-order and today he soaked in the pressure and did really well."

With the win, the Lucknow Super Giants have jumped to fifth spot in the IPL 2022 points table with two wins in three games.

Edited by Aditya Singh