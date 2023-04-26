"We are going to be killing it" - KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit ahead of second half of IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Chandrakant Pandit is confident of his team staging a turnaround in the second half of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

Kolkata are set to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their forthcoming clash at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, April 26. In a video shared by the franchise on its social media handles, Pandit seemed optimistic about his team's chances against Faf du Plessis and Co.

He mentioned that he got positive vibes upon entering the dressing room at the M.Chinnaswamy, as it was the same venue where Madhya Pradesh won the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 final against Mumbai. Pandit was the team's head coach for the campaign.

Here's what he said ahead of the RCB vs KKR tie:

"It is a great memory that I cannot forget. In just last season, year before, we won. Madhya Pradesh won the trophy here. The state championship. That is great and was the same dressing room.

"So as soon as I enter in that dressing room, it gives me positivity that this is where we are going to start the second half and we are going to be killing it."

The veteran coach suggested that for him, the tournament starts now. He emphasized that the players are very confident at this juncture and an ideal environment has been created within the team:

"One has to be very optimistic. I mean, how I look at this tournament now, probably this tournament is starting for us from tomorrow. And that is a positive which I look at it.

"A different environment has been developed, and the confidence level that we had in the first half as well, which we should not forget."

KKR have been inconsistent with their performances so far in this year's cash-rich league. With just two wins from seven games, they are placed eighth in the points table at the halfway mark.

"It's not that we have not been playing good cricket" - Chandrakant Pandit on KKR's IPL 2023 campaign

Chandrakant Pandit further pointed out that Kolkata have played some good cricket this season, with a number of players stepping up and taking responsibility.

He opined that one of the strengths of KKR has been that almost all players have done well at some stage. Pandit elaborated:

"It's not that we have not been playing good cricket. So every individual player has raised his hand and has always shown that he is there and he is taking that responsibility. That is the greatness in our team."

It is worth mentioning that Kolkata's maiden win in IPL 2023 came against Bangalore. Nitish Rana and Co. completed a comprehensive 81-run victory over RCB, successfully defending a 205-run target.

They will be hoping to come up with a similar performance this time around too, as they look to get back to winning ways after suffering four back-to-back defeats.

Poll : 0 votes