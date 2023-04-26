"We handed over the game to them" - Virat Kohli disappointed after RCB's 21-run loss to KKR in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stand-in captain Virat Kohli admitted that they deserved to lose against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after 'handing over the game to them' at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The 34-year-old also observed that the Royal Challengers weren't on point across facets.

The home side leaked 200 after winning the toss as Jason Roy exploded in the powerplay and scored 56 off 29 deliveries. Towards the end, the likes of Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, and David Wiese crafted crucial cameos to set the opposition up 201 for victory. Rana, who hammered a 21-ball 48, received two lifelines in three overs as RCB fielders failed to hold on to their chances.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli reflected that those dropped chances cost them 25-30 runs. The right-hander suggested that the target was not beyond reach and that RCB would have got home if not for a few soft dismissals. He said:

"To be honest we handed over the game to them. We deserved to lose. We weren't professional enough. We bowled well but fielding was not up to standard. This was a freebie handed over to them. In the field, we dropped two chances, that cost us 25-30 runs."

"When batting, we set us ourselves up very well, but then four-five soft dismissals. Not wicket-taking balls but we hit straight to the fielders. Even while chasing, after losing wickets, one partnership brought us back in the game. We were one partnership short. We need to stay switched on, and not give away soft plays."

Unlike most games, RCB's opening stand of Faf du Plessis and Kohli didn't work as the former chipped one to long-on at Rinku Singh in the third over of the run-chase. The duo's 148-run partnership against the Mumbai Indians is the highest in terms of runs and wickets so far in IPL 2023.

Virat Kohli's fifty goes in vain as RCB slump to their fourth loss of the season

Despite du Plessis' departure, Virat Kohli went strong and kept them on track even as Glenn Maxwell and Shahbaz Ahmed perished for single-figure scores. The skipper put on 55 with Mahipal Lomror, who holed out to deep mid-wicket just as he looked dangerous.

The pendulum swung significantly towards the Knight Riders when Venkatesh Iyer took a brilliant low catch at deep mid-wicket despite Kohli's cracking pull shot.

Dinesh Karthik and Suyash Prabhudessai tried their best, but the task proved too steep. Leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy finished as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-27-3 and helping the two-time champions end their losing streak.

