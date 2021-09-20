"We are just taking it game by game" - Andre Russell on KKR's hopes of reaching the IPL 2021 playoffs

Andre Russell and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) find themselves at the bottom of the Indian Premier League standings going into the second half of the 2021 season in the UAE.

They have a mammoth task ahead of them if they want to make it through to the IPL 2021 playoffs. But they are not giving up just yet.

KKR star Andre Russell spoke ahead of the game and said that they are just taking things game by game and not worrying too much about the distant future.

Despite the high pressure on the star-studded KKR line-up, Russell is not putting any pressure on himself. He only wants to do things that he is in control of, both with the bat and on the field.

"We need to win six from seven and that's what we've been focusing on. We haven't been stressing about it too much. We are just taking it game by game. Once we keep going over each hurdle, we'll think about the other one.

"You cannot put too much pressure on yourself. You have to make sure you do whatever you're in control of," Russell said.

"I know I'm never out of the game" - Andre Russell on being an all-rounder

Andre Russell wants to make his mark for KKR. (Image: IPL)

Andre Russell has shown glimpses of his world class quality over the course of IPL 2021, but he hasn't exactly been at his devastating best with the bat. He has scored 163 runs at a strike rate of 155.23, which is less than his average IPL strike rate.

The 33-year-old also has seven wickets to his name at an economy rate of 8.57. He knows that as an all-rounder, he has to contribute with the bat and in the field.

"If I miss out with the bat, then I know I have to make up in the field, with the ball or doing something spectacular in the field. I know I'm never out of the game."

Andre Russell is known as one of the best finishers in the game with the bat. The Kolkata Knight Riders will be hoping he can find his magic in the coming weeks as they look to pull off the impossible and reach the IPL playoffs.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar