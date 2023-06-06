"We all know how good you are" - Chetan Sakariya recalls heartwarming conversation with Ishant Sharma during IPL 2023

Chetan Sakariya played just a couple of games for the Delhi Capitals (DC) during the recently concluded Indian Premier League season (IPL 2023). However, the left-arm pacer got to share the dressing room with several veterans of the game, including Ishant Sharma, and got to learn a lot from this experience.

Sakariya played the first game of the tournament for DC, where he conceded 53 runs in his four overs and picked up a couple of wickets. He went for a lot of runs at the death and understanably was a bit low on morale after the onslaught from the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batters.

However, speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Chetan Sakariya explained how Ishant Sharma spoke to him after that match and consoled him with some valuable advice. He recalled:

"I hadn't bowled well (against LSG) but the first player who came and spoke to me and consoled me was Ishant Bhai. He told me, 'We all know how good you are. Don't let an off-day define anything. Don't overthink as T20 cricket is a cruel format for bowlers and such days happen.'

"He then gave me a warm hug and I really felt good."

Sakariya also spoke about how motivated Ishant was to make a difference when he came into the DC camp. He added:

"When Ishant Bhai came to the DC camp, the passion and the hunger that he had was just the same as when it was when he burst into the scene for India as a 19-year-old. The respect I had for him increased even further after looking how motivated he was to do well."

Chetan Sakariya on more about his spell against LSG

In the aforementioned match against LSG, Chetan Sakariya picked up the big wicket of KL Rahul. He could have dismissed Kyle Mayers too, but Khaleel Ahmed dropped an absolute sitter at short third man.

Sakariya, the other DC players and the management in the dugout were in shock as it was a straightforward catch. Mayers made the most of the reprieve and went on to smash 73 runs off just 38 balls before being dismissed in the 11th over by Axar Patel.

However, Chetan Sakariya feels the dropped catch was not the reason behind him conceding over 50 runs in his four overs. Instead, he thinks it was his missed yorker against Nicholas Pooran that gave LSG the momentum they needed in the final few overs.

Sakariya feels that was that delivery to Pooran, who finished with 36 off 21 balls, made him shift from his initial plan, which in turn led to him conceding runs. On this, he stated:

"That dropped catch (from Khaleel) wasn't the reason for me being expensive in the game against LSG. I feel as a batter or a bowler, one delivery can change your rhythm in T20s.

"When I missed the Yorker and when Pooran smashed it into the stands, I felt that was the moment where I lost my rhythm. Because then your approach changes and you go away from your initial plan."

Despite enduring a disappointing IPL 2023 season, Chetan Sakariya has always shown signs of fighting back and learning from his mistakes. He will hope to make a roaring comeback in the IPL next year.

