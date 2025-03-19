"We'll leave that for the game" - Hardik Pandya on Rohit Sharma's opening partner and Suryakumar Yadav's poor form ahead of IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya preferred to keep cards close to his chest when asked about Rohit Sharma's opening partner for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The franchise had to hunt a new opening batter in the mega auction after releasing Ishan Kishan after the 2024 season.

Ad

MI won the bidding wars for top-order batters Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton in the 2025 mega auction, who could play a pivotal role for the franchise in the upcoming campaign. Both players have been part of the MI family, with Jacks representing the MI Emirates in the International League T20, while Rickelton has been successful for the MI Cape Town in the SA20.

Rickelton offers a left-handed option as well as someone who can keep wickets. Jacks, on the other hand, can contribute with his part-time off-spin. Even if somehow both are slotted in the playing XI, it will be a huge call to decide who will open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma.

Ad

Trending

Hardik Pandya remarked that the team will make the decision regarding the opening combination in due course of time.

"I think we'll leave that for the game. I don't want to say here who is playing or not playing. We'll take that call when the time comes," the MI skipper said during the pre-season press conference.

When asked whether his recent batting form could see him push himself in the batting order for the season, Pandya refused to buy into the fixed batting order theory. He shed importance on situations in favor of a flexible batting line-up.

Ad

"Batting order is something which I have never taken too much into my cricketing career. I have always been a player who plays situations. Specific numbers like batting at No.4, 5 or 6 has gone from my cricketing journey, I only focus on where my team needs me. Which situation or the entry point I go into, that is more important," Pandya added.

Ad

Pandya has held different roles in the middle-order over the years. The all-rounder promoted himself to No. 3 and No. 4 during his two-year stint with the Gujarat Titans (GT). In the last season, upon his return to MI, he batted across a wide variety of positions, including as high as No. 4 in a couple of matches.

"We are not worried about SKY" - Hardik Pandya on Suryakumar Yadav's form ahead of IPL 2025

For MI to have a prolific season, it is crucial that Suryakumar Yadav be among the runs. The ace batter, however, has not been his best self in recent times, recording only 429 runs in 17 innings at an average of 26.81, which includes a mediocre 2024 T20 World Cup campaign and a poor tour of South Africa.

Ad

Team India's T20I skipper did not start 2025 on a positive note after scoring 28 runs in the five-match home series against England.

Hardik Pandya and head coach Mahela Jayawardene have backed the explosive batter to find his form sooner than later, and dismissed the prospect of worry surrounding his lean patch ahead of the IPL 2025 season.

"We are not worried about SKY. He has scored a lot of runs for so many years. I or we are not concerned about his form," Hardik Pandya said.

Ad

"I'm not very concerned. He had a couple of practice games, wish you were there to watch. Sometimes, the way he has played, and how he has gone about, it has been fantastic to watch. When he fails, we all feel okay, he is human as well," Mahela Jayawardene backed Hardik's statement.

Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2025 season opener against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Hardik Pandya's absence. The all-rounder has copped a one-match ban after breaching the over-rate rule thrice in the 2024 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️