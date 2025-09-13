“We’ll see 300 in 2-3 games minimum every season” – Legendary India spinner’s massive prediction ahead of next IPL season

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin believes that the 300-run mark will be breached at least thrice every IPL season. He also warned hosts India ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup following England’s 304 against South Africa in their latest T20I game. Notably, the English team became the first full-member team to achieve the record (300+).

On Saturday, September 13, Ashwin said on his YouTube channel:

“See, the T20 World Cup is in six months, and there was a game between England and South Africa in which England crossed 300 runs. Let that sink in. In the middle, I thought that 300 would be achieved in the IPL. I think it’s a matter of time before we’ll see 300 in 2-3 games minimum every season. It’s only a matter of time. But after seeing that game, whatever bad had to happen to South Africa, it happened in just one day.”

“All that said aside, that kind of batting lineup, teams will come with power. Like South Africa, Australia, and England. For England, even now, I have my opinions reserved. How will they play against India's spinners? But these are small grounds where the wickets will be better. Every player is habituated by playing in the IPL,” he added.

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) holds the record for the highest IPL score, scoring 287/3 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2024 season. The 2016 champions slammed 286/6 and 278/3 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), respectively, in the 2025 season. The Hyderabad-based franchise holds the record for the top four highest scores in the T20 league.

IPL’s highest scores

SRH – 287/3 vs RCB (2024) SRH – 186/6 vs RR (2025) SRH – 278/3 vs KKR (2025) SRH – 277/3 vs MI (2024) KKR – 272/7 vs DC (2024)

It’s worth mentioning that 250 has been breached 11 out of 12 times in IPL since the 2023 season.

Phil Salt, who won the IPL 2025 trophy with Bengaluru-based franchise, expressed his delight after slamming the fastest T20I (39 balls) for England as they posted a record 304 against South Africa. The 29-year-old said that he strives to become the best in the world. He said (via Sky Sports):

"I obviously really enjoyed that, especially playing at Old Trafford on my home ground, and it was even more fun with the fact we made 300 plus [304-2] and won in that manner. I want to take games as deep as possible, while still batting at a high strike rate. That's where I want to be, what I want to be doing as a player."

"I'm someone who's always looking at ways to get better. The goal is to be right up there. I want to be the best in the world at this. That's the way I approach it," he added.

Phil Salt slammed an unbeaten 141 off 60 balls at a strike rate of 235, including eight sixes and 15 boundaries against the Proteas. England won the second T20I by 146 runs to level the three-match series at 1-1.

