"We'll be singing his praises" - Kieron Pollard backs under-fire Rohit Sharma ahead of LSG vs MI IPL 2025 clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) batting coach Kieron Pollard has come out in support of former captain Rohit Sharma following his poor run of form in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The 38-year-old said that Rohit had 'earned the right' as an individual to enjoy his cricket and should not be pressurized in specific situations.

Pollard said that everyone would be singing his praises when he gets a big score, sooner rather than later. He said on Thursday (via ESPN Cricinfo):

"There are times when you have a couple of low scores… he has earned the right as an individual to now enjoy his cricket and not be pressurized in certain situations. So let's not judge on a couple of low scores. In cricket, we know we fail more than we succeed and I'm sure we'll be singing his praises when he gives us that big score and then we'll be on to the next hot topic.

"I've played alongside Rohit since Under-19 cricket and he has forged his name and etched his name in history in the record books, in different situations, different formats of the game. He is a legend of the game in his own right and as an individual as well."

In three matches of IPL 2025 so far, Rohit has amassed 21 runs, with a highest score of 13. He was dismissed for a four-ball duck in MI's season opener against Chennai Super Kings.

Rohit has failed to score 500 runs or more for MI since the 2013 season, where he made 538 runs in 19 matches to help them lift the first of their five IPL titles. Ahead of IPL 2024, Rohit was replaced as captain of the franchise by Hardik Pandya.

Kieron Pollard calls for adaptability to succeed on different pitches in IPL 2025

The initial stages of IPL 2025 have led to debate about teams demanding that surfaces in their home venues suit the side's strengths. Pollard felt that players needed to adapt to any conditions in front of them to be categorized as "world-class and legends". He said:

"For me and for us, I think it's more about adaptability in whatever is presented on a particular day. As a former player and management, you want to be able to prepare for any eventuality and you try to control things that you can control, and the nature of the surfaces is something that we can't control as a management and as a playing group.

"So whatever is presented, that's how you get to be called world-class and legends that you are able to adapt to anything that is in front of you," Pollard said.

MI, who recorded their first win of IPL 2025 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday, March 31, will now take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on Friday, April 5.

