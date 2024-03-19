"We missed a death bowler" - Nitish Rana trusts Mitchell Starc to fill the void for KKR in IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Nitish Rana believes Mitchell Starc's arrival has solved a key piece of the puzzle for the two-time champions ahead of IPL 2024. The middle-order batter reckons the Aussie speedster will fill the gaping hole of a good death bowler, which they missed in the last edition.

Starc became the costliest player in IPL history when the Knight Riders bought him for INR 24.75 at the auction last year. The 34-year-old has played 27 IPL matches so far, taking 34 wickets at 20.38.

Speaking on KKR Unplugged, Rana, who captained the franchise in IPL 2023 in Shreyas Iyer's absence, stated:

"I am excited because our captain is back. GG bhai is also back. Last year, as a captain, I felt that somewhere, we missed a death bowler and that void has been filled by Mitchell Starc."

The Knight Riders were largely inconsistent in IPL 2023, finishing seventh in the points table with six wins and eight losses. They will hope to put on a better show this year.

"Back to KKR where I was supposed to be in 2018" - Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc. (Image Credits: Getty)

In an earlier interview with cricket.com.au, the New South Wales cricketer remembered how he was contracted to play for KKR in 2018. He also recalled his experience with RCB in the IPL. He stated:

"It’s been eight years, I think. Back to KKR where I was supposed to be in 2018. So I’ll be back there for the chance to pull on the gold and purple. I guess my memories are a few and far between of back in 2014 and 2015 with RCB but yeah, really excited to get stuck in. Obviously, a new group of players. A bunch of guys I certainly haven’t met or been able to work with before."

The Knight Riders start their campaign against the SunRisers Hyderabad on March 23 at the Eden Gardens.