"We are mostly joking during overs” - Rashid Khan opens up on conversations with Noor Ahmad

Gujarat Titans (GT) leg-spinner Rashid Khan has revealed that he mostly jokes with fellow Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad during matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 to make the youngster feel comfortable.

An 18-year-old left-arm wrist-spinner, Ahmad made his IPL debut for GT in IPL 2023. He has made an instant impact, claiming 13 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 22.15 and an economy rate of 7.96.

The youngster dismissed Faf du Plessis (28) and Mahipal Lomror (1) to finish with figures of 2/39 as GT beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in the last league game of IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 21.

Speaking in a post-match press conference, Rashid opened up on the kind of conversations he has with Ahmad and said:

“Nothing much, we are mostly joking during overs. To be honest, I am just trying my best to keep him as cool as possible and not expect lot of things from him; make it simple for him. He is very young in IPL and has just started his career. Even during the overs, when I go to him, I try to keep it as funny as possible.

“Even off the field, we talk about the game, but we try to just do the basics right.” Rashid added, “Mostly, we just have fun - trying to discuss something in own language, in Pashto, just to make sure he’s happy and is having a fresh mind.”

Rashid himself has had an impressive IPL 2023 campaign, claiming 24 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 18.25 and an economy rate of 7.82.

“I feel like every dot ball is a wicket in T20” - Rashid Khan

The "Impact Player" has made life tougher for bowlers in IPL 2023, with most sides using the rule to extend their batting.

Rashid admitted the challenge and opined that, given the change in circumstances, a dot ball is now as precious as a wicket in T20s.

The spin wizard elaborated:

“In T20s, bowling in the middle overs nowadays, especially in this IPL with the Impact Player rule [is challenging]. What’s in my mind is to bowl dot balls and keep bowling my best deliveries. I feel like every dot ball is a wicket in T20.”

The 24-year-old also hailed teammate Shubman Gill and RCB batter Virat Kohli for cracking fantastic centuries in Sunday’s match.

Rashid commented:

"I am so lucky to witness two brilliant hundreds today [Sunday]. Virat bhai and Shubman, the way they both played, was unbelievable. Shubman’s hundred was great to watch. He has been working very hard.

"He has the belief that he can convert his 50s and 60s into 100, so he has been a very consistent player for us since last year. It was a brilliant innings and I am so happy for him.”

Gill’s hundred trumped Kohli’s as GT chased down 198 in 19.1 overs.

Hardik Pandya fitness update

Meanwhile, giving a fitness update on GT skipper Hardik Pandya, assistant coach Naeem Amin asserted:

“Hardik is fine. He’s just a little bit stiff. Nothing to worry about. Hopefully, he will be fit and raring to go for the next game.”

The Gujarat Titans skipper did not bat or bowl in the match against RCB on Sunday.

